Divisas / CNMD
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CNMD: CONMED Corporation
50.48 USD 2.19 (4.16%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CNMD de hoy ha cambiado un -4.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CONMED Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNMD News
- Here's Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Strong Value Stock
- CONMED appoints Bio-Techne CEO Kim Kelderman to board of directors
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Conmed Constrained By Execution, Tariffs, And Sector Sentiment (CNMD)
- Here's Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Here's Why You Should Retain CONMED Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- CONMED declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Conmed (CNMD) Q2 EPS Jumps 17%
- CONMED Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Conmed (CNMD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Conmed (CNMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Why Is Merit Medical Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday? - Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
- Martha Aronson to leave CONMED board for CEO role at Merit Medical
- This Conagra Brands Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)
- Needham downgrades Conmed stock rating on slower growth concerns
- CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- CONMED names LaVerne Council as new board chair
Rango diario
50.21 53.58
Rango anual
46.00 78.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.67
- Open
- 52.66
- Bid
- 50.48
- Ask
- 50.78
- Low
- 50.21
- High
- 53.58
- Volumen
- 1.163 K
- Cambio diario
- -4.16%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -16.24%
- Cambio anual
- -29.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B