Currencies / CNMD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNMD: CONMED Corporation
52.67 USD 0.86 (1.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNMD exchange rate has changed by 1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.39 and at a high of 52.81.
Follow CONMED Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNMD News
- CONMED appoints Bio-Techne CEO Kim Kelderman to board of directors
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Conmed Constrained By Execution, Tariffs, And Sector Sentiment (CNMD)
- Here's Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Here's Why You Should Retain CONMED Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- CONMED declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Conmed (CNMD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Conmed (CNMD) Q2 EPS Jumps 17%
- CONMED Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Conmed (CNMD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Conmed (CNMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Why Is Merit Medical Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday? - Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
- Martha Aronson to leave CONMED board for CEO role at Merit Medical
- This Conagra Brands Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)
- Needham downgrades Conmed stock rating on slower growth concerns
- CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- CONMED names LaVerne Council as new board chair
- CVS Health Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins CommScope, Microsoft, Meta, Chart Industries, And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), ATI (NYSE:ATI)
Daily Range
51.39 52.81
Year Range
46.00 78.01
- Previous Close
- 51.81
- Open
- 51.85
- Bid
- 52.67
- Ask
- 52.97
- Low
- 51.39
- High
- 52.81
- Volume
- 300
- Daily Change
- 1.66%
- Month Change
- -2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.61%
- Year Change
- -26.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%