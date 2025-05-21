QuotazioniSezioni
CNMD: CONMED Corporation

50.02 USD 1.38 (2.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNMD ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.73 e ad un massimo di 51.57.

Segui le dinamiche di CONMED Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.73 51.57
Intervallo Annuale
46.00 78.01
Chiusura Precedente
51.40
Apertura
51.57
Bid
50.02
Ask
50.32
Minimo
49.73
Massimo
51.57
Volume
425
Variazione giornaliera
-2.68%
Variazione Mensile
-7.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.01%
Variazione Annuale
-30.48%
