CNMD: CONMED Corporation
50.02 USD 1.38 (2.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNMD ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.73 e ad un massimo di 51.57.
Segui le dinamiche di CONMED Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.73 51.57
Intervallo Annuale
46.00 78.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.40
- Apertura
- 51.57
- Bid
- 50.02
- Ask
- 50.32
- Minimo
- 49.73
- Massimo
- 51.57
- Volume
- 425
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.48%
20 settembre, sabato