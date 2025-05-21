통화 / CNMD
CNMD: CONMED Corporation
50.02 USD 1.38 (2.68%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNMD 환율이 오늘 -2.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.73이고 고가는 51.57이었습니다.
CONMED Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
49.73 51.57
년간 변동
46.00 78.01
- 이전 종가
- 51.40
- 시가
- 51.57
- Bid
- 50.02
- Ask
- 50.32
- 저가
- 49.73
- 고가
- 51.57
- 볼륨
- 425
- 일일 변동
- -2.68%
- 월 변동
- -7.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.48%
