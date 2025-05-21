시세섹션
통화 / CNMD
CNMD: CONMED Corporation

50.02 USD 1.38 (2.68%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CNMD 환율이 오늘 -2.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.73이고 고가는 51.57이었습니다.

CONMED Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
49.73 51.57
년간 변동
46.00 78.01
이전 종가
51.40
시가
51.57
Bid
50.02
Ask
50.32
저가
49.73
고가
51.57
볼륨
425
일일 변동
-2.68%
월 변동
-7.03%
6개월 변동
-17.01%
년간 변동율
-30.48%
20 9월, 토요일