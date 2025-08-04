Divisas / CHD
CHD: Church & Dwight Company Inc
91.97 USD 0.46 (0.50%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CHD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.69, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 92.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Church & Dwight Company Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
91.69 92.90
Rango anual
90.99 116.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.51
- Open
- 92.23
- Bid
- 91.97
- Ask
- 92.27
- Low
- 91.69
- High
- 92.90
- Volumen
- 893
- Cambio diario
- 0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -16.84%
- Cambio anual
- -12.34%
