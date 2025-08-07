QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHD
CHD: Church & Dwight Company Inc

90.34 USD 1.71 (1.86%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHD ha avuto una variazione del -1.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.22 e ad un massimo di 92.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Church & Dwight Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
90.22 92.02
Intervallo Annuale
90.22 116.46
Chiusura Precedente
92.05
Apertura
92.02
Bid
90.34
Ask
90.64
Minimo
90.22
Massimo
92.02
Volume
3.319 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.86%
Variazione Mensile
-3.08%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.31%
Variazione Annuale
-13.90%
