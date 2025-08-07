Valute / CHD
CHD: Church & Dwight Company Inc
90.34 USD 1.71 (1.86%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHD ha avuto una variazione del -1.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.22 e ad un massimo di 92.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Church & Dwight Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
90.22 92.02
Intervallo Annuale
90.22 116.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.05
- Apertura
- 92.02
- Bid
- 90.34
- Ask
- 90.64
- Minimo
- 90.22
- Massimo
- 92.02
- Volume
- 3.319 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.90%
20 settembre, sabato