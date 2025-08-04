Currencies / CHD
CHD: Church & Dwight Company Inc
91.67 USD 0.44 (0.48%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHD exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.28 and at a high of 91.88.
Follow Church & Dwight Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
91.28 91.88
Year Range
90.99 116.46
- Previous Close
- 91.23
- Open
- 91.62
- Bid
- 91.67
- Ask
- 91.97
- Low
- 91.28
- High
- 91.88
- Volume
- 896
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- -1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.11%
- Year Change
- -12.63%
