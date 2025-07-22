Divisas / CALX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CALX: Calix Inc
61.30 USD 0.06 (0.10%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CALX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 60.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 61.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Calix Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CALX News
- Roth/MKM reitera calificación de Compra para acciones de Calix, cita plataforma Agentic AI
- Roth/MKM mantiene calificación de Compra para Calix por plataforma Agentic AI
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Calix stock, cites Agentic AI platform
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Micron Technology (MU) This Year?
- Calix stock hits 52-week high at 61.29 USD
- Calix stock hits 52-week high at 59.33 USD
- Calix at Rosenblatt TMT Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Calix appoints Amritesh Chaudhuri as new chief marketing officer
- Calix stock reaches 52-week high at 57.98 USD
- Shares Of Arista Networks, A Leading AI Networking Software And Gear Maker, Keep Hitting Record Highs
- Arista Networks Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 90-Plus RS Rating
- Has Celestica (CLS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- Calix stock reaches 52-week high at $57.92
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UiPath, Calix, Arista Networks, HubSpot and NICE
- Calix (CALX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th
- 5 Must-Buy AI-Powered Internet Software Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Calix (CALX) Now
- What Makes Calix (CALX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Calix: I Still See More Upside (NYSE:CALX)
- Calix stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at Needham
- Calix, Inc. (CALX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amazon To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Rango diario
60.93 61.90
Rango anual
28.60 63.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 61.36
- Open
- 61.36
- Bid
- 61.30
- Ask
- 61.60
- Low
- 60.93
- High
- 61.90
- Volumen
- 456
- Cambio diario
- -0.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 73.46%
- Cambio anual
- 59.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B