Valute / CALX
CALX: Calix Inc
62.88 USD 1.18 (1.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CALX ha avuto una variazione del -1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.60 e ad un massimo di 64.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Calix Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.60 64.28
Intervallo Annuale
28.60 64.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.06
- Apertura
- 64.22
- Bid
- 62.88
- Ask
- 63.18
- Minimo
- 62.60
- Massimo
- 64.28
- Volume
- 639
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 77.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.28%
20 settembre, sabato