Currencies / CALX
CALX: Calix Inc
61.13 USD 0.52 (0.84%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CALX exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.83 and at a high of 61.26.
Follow Calix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CALX News
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Calix stock, cites Agentic AI platform
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Micron Technology (MU) This Year?
- Calix stock hits 52-week high at 61.29 USD
- Calix stock hits 52-week high at 59.33 USD
- Calix at Rosenblatt TMT Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Calix appoints Amritesh Chaudhuri as new chief marketing officer
- Calix stock reaches 52-week high at 57.98 USD
- Shares Of Arista Networks, A Leading AI Networking Software And Gear Maker, Keep Hitting Record Highs
- Arista Networks Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 90-Plus RS Rating
- Has Celestica (CLS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- Calix stock reaches 52-week high at $57.92
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UiPath, Calix, Arista Networks, HubSpot and NICE
- Calix (CALX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th
- 5 Must-Buy AI-Powered Internet Software Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Calix (CALX) Now
- What Makes Calix (CALX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Calix: I Still See More Upside (NYSE:CALX)
- Calix stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at Needham
- Calix, Inc. (CALX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amazon To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Calix stock price target raised to $65 from $56 at Rosenblatt on strong results
- Calix (CALX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Daily Range
60.83 61.26
Year Range
28.60 63.70
- Previous Close
- 61.65
- Open
- 60.93
- Bid
- 61.13
- Ask
- 61.43
- Low
- 60.83
- High
- 61.26
- Volume
- 200
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- 4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.98%
- Year Change
- 58.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%