CABO: Cable One Inc

172.63 USD 1.83 (1.07%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CABO de hoy ha cambiado un 1.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 179.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cable One Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

CABO News

Rango diario
171.92 179.00
Rango anual
117.64 437.00
Cierres anteriores
170.80
Open
172.48
Bid
172.63
Ask
172.93
Low
171.92
High
179.00
Volumen
115
Cambio diario
1.07%
Cambio mensual
8.34%
Cambio a 6 meses
-35.10%
Cambio anual
-50.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B