Divisas / CABO
CABO: Cable One Inc
172.63 USD 1.83 (1.07%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CABO de hoy ha cambiado un 1.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 179.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cable One Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CABO News
Rango diario
171.92 179.00
Rango anual
117.64 437.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 170.80
- Open
- 172.48
- Bid
- 172.63
- Ask
- 172.93
- Low
- 171.92
- High
- 179.00
- Volumen
- 115
- Cambio diario
- 1.07%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -35.10%
- Cambio anual
- -50.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B