CABO: Cable One Inc
169.84 USD 3.01 (1.80%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CABO exchange rate has changed by 1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 165.52 and at a high of 170.08.
Follow Cable One Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
165.52 170.08
Year Range
117.64 437.00
- Previous Close
- 166.83
- Open
- 167.17
- Bid
- 169.84
- Ask
- 170.14
- Low
- 165.52
- High
- 170.08
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 1.80%
- Month Change
- 6.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.15%
- Year Change
- -51.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%