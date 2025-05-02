QuotesSections
Currencies / CABO
CABO: Cable One Inc

169.84 USD 3.01 (1.80%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CABO exchange rate has changed by 1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 165.52 and at a high of 170.08.

Follow Cable One Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
165.52 170.08
Year Range
117.64 437.00
Previous Close
166.83
Open
167.17
Bid
169.84
Ask
170.14
Low
165.52
High
170.08
Volume
63
Daily Change
1.80%
Month Change
6.59%
6 Months Change
-36.15%
Year Change
-51.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%