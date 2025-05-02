KurseKategorien
Währungen / CABO
CABO: Cable One Inc

169.84 USD 2.79 (1.62%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CABO hat sich für heute um -1.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 169.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 173.62 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cable One Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
169.33 173.62
Jahresspanne
117.64 437.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
172.63
Eröffnung
173.62
Bid
169.84
Ask
170.14
Tief
169.33
Hoch
173.62
Volumen
109
Tagesänderung
-1.62%
Monatsänderung
6.59%
6-Monatsänderung
-36.15%
Jahresänderung
-51.20%
