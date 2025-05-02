Währungen / CABO
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CABO: Cable One Inc
169.84 USD 2.79 (1.62%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CABO hat sich für heute um -1.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 169.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 173.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cable One Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CABO News
- Should Value Investors Buy Cable One (CABO) Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Cable One
- 3 Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Cable Television Industry
- Are Investors Undervaluing Cable One (CABO) Right Now?
- Cable One: Leverage Can Produce Disastrous Equity Returns (undefined:CABO)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Cable One (CABO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Cable One (CABO) Q2 Revenue Falls 3.4%
- Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cable One Q2 2025 sees significant EPS miss, stock fluctuates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cable One (CABO) Q2 Earnings
- Cable One (CABO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DSCPX)
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- Cable One CEO Julia Laulis announces retirement
- Cable One stock plunges to 52-week low at $139.3 amid market challenges
- Cable One stock plunges to 52-week low at $149.7
- Cable One Inc. ratings downgraded due to poor performance and negative outlook
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Jump This Quarter - Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Nasdaq Surges Over 300 Points; Apple Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
Tagesspanne
169.33 173.62
Jahresspanne
117.64 437.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 172.63
- Eröffnung
- 173.62
- Bid
- 169.84
- Ask
- 170.14
- Tief
- 169.33
- Hoch
- 173.62
- Volumen
- 109
- Tagesänderung
- -1.62%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -36.15%
- Jahresänderung
- -51.20%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K