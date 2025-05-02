통화 / CABO
CABO: Cable One Inc
169.30 USD 0.54 (0.32%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CABO 환율이 오늘 -0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 167.19이고 고가는 172.34이었습니다.
Cable One Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CABO News
일일 변동 비율
167.19 172.34
년간 변동
117.64 437.00
- 이전 종가
- 169.84
- 시가
- 169.38
- Bid
- 169.30
- Ask
- 169.60
- 저가
- 167.19
- 고가
- 172.34
- 볼륨
- 99
- 일일 변동
- -0.32%
- 월 변동
- 6.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -36.36%
- 년간 변동율
- -51.35%
20 9월, 토요일