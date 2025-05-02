Valute / CABO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CABO: Cable One Inc
169.30 USD 0.54 (0.32%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CABO ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.19 e ad un massimo di 172.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Cable One Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CABO News
- Should Value Investors Buy Cable One (CABO) Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Cable One
- 3 Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Cable Television Industry
- Are Investors Undervaluing Cable One (CABO) Right Now?
- Cable One: Leverage Can Produce Disastrous Equity Returns (undefined:CABO)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Cable One (CABO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Cable One (CABO) Q2 Revenue Falls 3.4%
- Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cable One Q2 2025 sees significant EPS miss, stock fluctuates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cable One (CABO) Q2 Earnings
- Cable One (CABO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DSCPX)
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- Cable One CEO Julia Laulis announces retirement
- Cable One stock plunges to 52-week low at $139.3 amid market challenges
- Cable One stock plunges to 52-week low at $149.7
- Cable One Inc. ratings downgraded due to poor performance and negative outlook
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Jump This Quarter - Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Nasdaq Surges Over 300 Points; Apple Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.19 172.34
Intervallo Annuale
117.64 437.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 169.84
- Apertura
- 169.38
- Bid
- 169.30
- Ask
- 169.60
- Minimo
- 167.19
- Massimo
- 172.34
- Volume
- 99
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -36.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.35%
20 settembre, sabato