CABO: Cable One Inc

169.30 USD 0.54 (0.32%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CABO ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.19 e ad un massimo di 172.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Cable One Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
167.19 172.34
Intervallo Annuale
117.64 437.00
Chiusura Precedente
169.84
Apertura
169.38
Bid
169.30
Ask
169.60
Minimo
167.19
Massimo
172.34
Volume
99
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
6.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-36.36%
Variazione Annuale
-51.35%
20 settembre, sabato