BKCH: Global X Blockchain ETF
80.27 USD 2.04 (2.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BKCH de hoy ha cambiado un 2.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 80.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Blockchain ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
76.70 80.75
Rango anual
28.22 80.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 78.23
- Open
- 77.81
- Bid
- 80.27
- Ask
- 80.57
- Low
- 76.70
- High
- 80.75
- Volumen
- 124
- Cambio diario
- 2.61%
- Cambio mensual
- 28.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 143.02%
- Cambio anual
- 70.14%
