BKCH: Global X Blockchain ETF
78.23 USD 2.31 (3.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKCH exchange rate has changed by 3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.63 and at a high of 78.61.
Follow Global X Blockchain ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
74.63 78.61
Year Range
28.22 78.61
- Previous Close
- 75.92
- Open
- 76.37
- Bid
- 78.23
- Ask
- 78.53
- Low
- 74.63
- High
- 78.61
- Volume
- 132
- Daily Change
- 3.04%
- Month Change
- 25.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 136.85%
- Year Change
- 65.81%
