Currencies / BKCH
BKCH: Global X Blockchain ETF

78.23 USD 2.31 (3.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKCH exchange rate has changed by 3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.63 and at a high of 78.61.

Follow Global X Blockchain ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
74.63 78.61
Year Range
28.22 78.61
Previous Close
75.92
Open
76.37
Bid
78.23
Ask
78.53
Low
74.63
High
78.61
Volume
132
Daily Change
3.04%
Month Change
25.53%
6 Months Change
136.85%
Year Change
65.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev