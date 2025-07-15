Divisas / ANSS
ANSS: ANSYS Inc
374.30 USD 18.42 (4.69%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ANSS de hoy ha cambiado un -4.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 374.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 395.00.
El tipo de cambio de ANSS de hoy ha cambiado un -4.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 374.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 395.00.
ANSS News
Rango diario
374.30 395.00
Rango anual
275.06 395.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 392.72
- Open
- 392.53
- Bid
- 374.30
- Ask
- 374.60
- Low
- 374.30
- High
- 395.00
- Volumen
- 20.110 K
- Cambio diario
- -4.69%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.81%
- Cambio anual
- 17.01%
