ANSS: ANSYS Inc

374.30 USD 18.42 (4.69%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ANSS de hoy ha cambiado un -4.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 374.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 395.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ANSYS Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.

  • M5
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
374.30 395.00
Rango anual
275.06 395.48
Cierres anteriores
392.72
Open
392.53
Bid
374.30
Ask
374.60
Low
374.30
High
395.00
Volumen
20.110 K
Cambio diario
-4.69%
Cambio mensual
7.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.81%
Cambio anual
17.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B