ANSS: ANSYS Inc

374.30 USD 18.42 (4.69%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ANSS ha avuto una variazione del -4.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 374.30 e ad un massimo di 395.00.

Segui le dinamiche di ANSYS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
374.30 395.00
Intervallo Annuale
275.06 395.48
Chiusura Precedente
392.72
Apertura
392.53
Bid
374.30
Ask
374.60
Minimo
374.30
Massimo
395.00
Volume
20.110 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.69%
Variazione Mensile
7.21%
Variazione Semestrale
6.81%
Variazione Annuale
17.01%
20 settembre, sabato