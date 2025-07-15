Valute / ANSS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ANSS: ANSYS Inc
374.30 USD 18.42 (4.69%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ANSS ha avuto una variazione del -4.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 374.30 e ad un massimo di 395.00.
Segui le dinamiche di ANSYS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANSS News
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating on Synopsys stock with $700 target
- Keysight Q3 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, company raises full-year outlook
- Ansys to integrate NVIDIA Omniverse into simulation products
- IonQ Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth continues as quantum leader expands globally
- Synopsys stock hits 52-week high, reaching $620.67
- Robinhood’s Bhatt sells $42.6m in shares through living trust
- AppLovin stock price target raised to $483 from $480 at BTIG
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on AppLovin stock ahead of Q2 results
- Synopsys stock price target raised to $660 from $615 at Piper Sandler
- Thomson Reuters stock rises on inclusion in Nasdaq-100 Index
- Keysight Technologies stock rating upgraded to Neutral by BofA Securities
- Robinhood’s Tenev sells $39.3 million in shares
- Block is the latest to get an S&P 500 nod, and its stock is climbing
- Square Parent Block Jumps On S&P 500 News; Robinhood Snubbed Yet Again
- Synopsys stock reaches 52-week high at 594.23 USD
- Synopsys completes acquisition of Ansys and delisting from Nasdaq
- The Trade Desk stock price target raised to $95 from $90 at KeyBanc
- The Trade Desk Stock Climbs Higher on S&P 500 Debut as ANSYS Drops Out
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Tesla, sells Coinbase in latest trades
- Robinhood’s Tenev sells $11.6 million in shares
- Why Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Jumping Today
- Trade Desk Stock Rallies on News of S&P 500 Inclusion - TipRanks.com
- Ansys Acquisition by Synopsys Clears Regulatory Hurdles Worldwide
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on The Trade Desk stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
374.30 395.00
Intervallo Annuale
275.06 395.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 392.72
- Apertura
- 392.53
- Bid
- 374.30
- Ask
- 374.60
- Minimo
- 374.30
- Massimo
- 395.00
- Volume
- 20.110 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.01%
20 settembre, sabato