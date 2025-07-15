QuotesSections
ANSS
ANSS: ANSYS Inc

374.30 USD 18.42 (4.69%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ANSS exchange rate has changed by -4.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 374.30 and at a high of 395.00.

Follow ANSYS Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
374.30 395.00
Year Range
275.06 395.48
Previous Close
392.72
Open
392.53
Bid
374.30
Ask
374.60
Low
374.30
High
395.00
Volume
20.110 K
Daily Change
-4.69%
Month Change
7.21%
6 Months Change
6.81%
Year Change
17.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%