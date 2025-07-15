Currencies / ANSS
ANSS: ANSYS Inc
374.30 USD 18.42 (4.69%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANSS exchange rate has changed by -4.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 374.30 and at a high of 395.00.
Follow ANSYS Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
374.30 395.00
Year Range
275.06 395.48
- Previous Close
- 392.72
- Open
- 392.53
- Bid
- 374.30
- Ask
- 374.60
- Low
- 374.30
- High
- 395.00
- Volume
- 20.110 K
- Daily Change
- -4.69%
- Month Change
- 7.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.81%
- Year Change
- 17.01%
