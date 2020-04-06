The Ghost

Elevate your trading game with TheGhost. Engineered for traders who demand excellence, TheGhost combines cutting-edge algorithms with meticulous coding to deliver exceptional profitability and unmatched performance in the dynamic world of financial markets.

Key Features:

  • Comprehensive Risk Management
    Protect your investments with TheGhost’s sophisticated risk management protocols.
  • Automated Trade Execution
    Eliminate emotional trading and ensure swift execution with TheGhost’s fully automated trading capabilities. The EA operates tirelessly 24/7, capitalizing on market opportunities as they arise without manual intervention.
  • Extensive Backtesting and Optimization
    Validate TheGhost’s strategies with comprehensive backtesting against historical data. Continuous optimization ensures that TheGhost evolves with market changes, maintaining its edge and enhancing future performance.

    Begin Your Journey to Superior Trading Success



    Productos recomendados
    Rainbow EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Asesores Expertos
    Descripción : Rainbow EA MT5 es un simple asesor experto basado en Rainbow MT5 indicador que se basa en la media móvil con el período 34. El indicador se incorpora en la EA, por lo tanto, no es necesario para la EA para operar, pero si lo desea, puede descargarlo desde mi página de producto . La configuración del Asesor Experto es la siguiente : Adecuado para plazos de hasta H1 Los parámetros a continuación se pueden establecer de acuerdo a sus reglas de negociación. StopLoss ( Stop Loss en pip
    Moving Average Surfer
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    Asesores Expertos
    Moving Average Surfer – Captura de Tendencias con Precisión para MT5 Surfea las olas del mercado con Moving Average Surfer, diseñado para traders que buscan precisión, eficiencia y gestión de riesgo automatizada. Este EA combina señales de medias móviles rápidas y lentas con filtros avanzados para detectar oportunidades de alta probabilidad. Funciones clave: Análisis dual de medias móviles: Utiliza MA rápidas y lentas para evaluar la dirección del mercado. Filtro RSI integrado: Añade validación
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    Indicadores
    Versión MT4  |  FAQ El Indicador Owl Smart Levels es un sistema comercial completo dentro de un indicador que incluye herramientas de análisis de mercado tan populares como los fractales avanzados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que construye la estructura de onda correcta del mercado y los niveles de Fibonacci que marcan los niveles exactos de entrada. en el mercado y lugares para tomar ganancias. Descripción detallada de la estrategia Instrucciones para trabajar con el indicador Asesor de c
    Mine Farm
    Maryna Kauzova
    Asesores Expertos
    Mine Farm es una de las estrategias de scalping más clásicas y probadas en el tiempo, basada en la ruptura de fuertes niveles de precios. Mine Farm es la modificación del autor del sistema para determinar los puntos de entrada y salida en el mercado ... Mine Farm - es la combinación de un gran potencial con fiabilidad y seguridad. ¿Por qué Mine Farm? - cada orden tiene un Stop Loss dinámico corto - el asesor no utiliza ningún método arriesgado (promediado, martingala, rejilla, bloqueo, etc
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicadores
    Noize Absorption Index - es el sistema de trading manual que mide la diferencia de presión entre las fuerzas de los osos y las fuerzas de los toros. Línea verde - es un índice libre de ruido que muestra la situación actual. Los valores por encima del nivel cero muestran la potencia de la onda alcista y los valores por debajo de cero miden las fuerzas bajistas. La flecha hacia arriba aparece en el mercado bajista cuando está listo para revertir, la flecha hacia abajo aparece en el mercado alcist
    Force Trade X MT5
    Yu Xin Pu
    Asesores Expertos
    Force Trade X MT5 es un EA basado en Force Index. Los parámetros de Force Index como Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift y SellValue se pueden ajustar. Force Trade X MT5 aplica la tecnología inteligente de última generación de BTN TECHNOLOGY para ayudarle a crear resultados óptimos para sus operaciones. Que tus sueños se hagan realidad gracias a Force Trade X MT5. Buena suerte. === Consultas === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    Drawdown indicator
    Pascal Marmugi
    Indicadores
    # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - La herramienta esencial para dominar sus operaciones ## Transforme sus operaciones con una visión completa de su rendimiento en tiempo real En el exigente mundo de las operaciones con divisas y CFD, **conocer su rendimiento en tiempo real** no es un lujo, es una **necesidad absoluta**. El **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** es mucho más que un simple indicador: es su **cuadro de mandos profesional** que le ofrece una visión clara, precisa e instantánea del estado de su cue
    Premium level Pro
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicadores
    ¡El nivel Premium es un indicador único con más del 80% de precisión de predicciones correctas! ¡Este indicador ha sido probado por los mejores especialistas en comercio durante más de dos meses! ¡El indicador del autor no lo encontrarás en ningún otro lugar! ¡A partir de las capturas de pantalla, puede ver por sí mismo la precisión de esta herramienta! 1 es ideal para operar con opciones binarias con un tiempo de vencimiento de 1 vela. 2 funciona en todos los pares de divisas, acciones, m
    US30NinjaMT5
    Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
    Indicadores
    US30 Ninja es un indicador de scalping de 5 minutos que le avisará cuando haya una operación preparada (compra o venta). Una vez que el indicador da la dirección del comercio, usted puede abrir un comercio y el uso de un 30 pip stop loss y un 30 pip a 50 pip tomar ganancias. Por favor, opere bajo su propio riesgo. Este indicador ha sido creado únicamente para el mercado US30 y puede no dar resultados positivos en cualquier otro par .
    Magic Storm MT5
    Reni
    5 (1)
    Asesores Expertos
    Pares Mejor Probados :- Step Index (También se puede utilizar en otros pares cuyo spread sea más bajo) ¿Cómo funciona la Tormenta Mágica? La Tormenta Mágica comenzará sólo si la Operación Inicial se convierte en una operación perdedora. En caso de que la operación inicial sea rentable en , o haya sido cerrada por el operador, no es necesario que se inicie la Tormenta Mágica. Supongamos que la operación inicial fue una operación de compra de 1 lote con un Rango de Zona de Recuperación de
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    Asesores Expertos
    Nueva descripción del producto para MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro - El más inteligente Crypto Guerrero ️ Probado en batalla en BTC & ETH. Construido para el caos en tiempo real. --- MadoCryptoXPro no es sólo otro bot técnico. Es una máquina de campo de batalla diseñado para manejar la locura de BTCUSD y ETHUSD con precisión quirúrgica. Si el mercado es plana, tendencia, o simplemente psycho - se mantiene enfocado, se adapta rápidamente, y protege su capital como un guardia de bóv
    TRI Visualizer
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    Indicadores
    TRI Visualizer MT5 - Análisis termodinámico del mercado Visión general El TRI (Indicador de Rango Térmico) Visualizer Enhanced es un raro indicador de análisis de mercado que va más allá del análisis técnico convencional, aplicando principios de termodinámica de la física. Interpreta las fluctuaciones de los precios del mercado como "energía termodinámica", lo que permite detectar con gran precisión cambios sutiles en el mercado que a menudo se pasan por alto. Mecanismos innovadores 1. Motor
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Indicadores
    ¡¡¡¡¡ESTRICTAMENTE PARA EL ÍNDICE DE AUGE SOLAMENTE!!!!! Aquí traigo el indicador Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5. Este indicador se compone de una combinación de diferentes indicadores de tendencia para entradas y salidas, para las entradas una flecha naranja pintará en el gráfico por debajo del mercado actual y una bandera roja para el cierre de las operaciones y produce flechas de compra solamente. Cuando la flecha naranja aparece, aparecerá junto con su sonido para notificarle. Se recomienda
    Stratos Pali mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.5 (8)
    Indicadores
    El indicador Stratos Pali es una herramienta revolucionaria diseñada para mejorar su estrategia de negociación mediante la identificación precisa de las tendencias del mercado. Este sofisticado indicador utiliza un algoritmo único para generar un histograma completo, que registra cuándo la tendencia es Larga o Corta. Cuando se produce un cambio de tendencia, aparece una flecha que indica la nueva dirección de la tendencia. Información Importante Revelada Deja un comentario y ponte en contacto
    Cobra Arrow
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Indicadores
    El indicador Cobra Arrow es una herramienta de señalización de precisión diseñada para MT5 que identifica los posibles puntos de inflexión del mercado utilizando un híbrido único de volatilidad, impulso y dinámica de agotamiento. Visualiza las oportunidades de negociación directamente en el gráfico a través de flechas naranjas y magenta colocadas con desplazamientos adaptativos basados en ATR para mejorar la legibilidad y el conocimiento del contexto. Internamente, combina la sensibilidad del o
    Currencies Strength
    Jinsong Zhang
    Indicadores
    Este indicador se utiliza para comparar la fuerza relativa de la operación en el gráfico frente a los otros varios símbolos seleccionados. Al comparar el movimiento del precio de cada variedad negociada en base al mismo día base, se pueden ver varias líneas de tendencia de diferentes direcciones, que reflejan la relación fuerte y débil entre las diversas variedades negociadas, de modo que podemos tener una comprensión más clara de la tendencia del mercado. Por ejemplo, puede aplicar este indica
    Advanced Trading Chaos
    Sergei Gurov
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Caos de Trading Avanzado El objetivo principal del indicador es ayudar al trader a detectar las señales descritas por Bill Williams en sus libros para tomar una decisión de trading rápida y correcta. 1)Barra de reversión alcista/bajista (BDB) 2) Barra Divergente(DB) 3) Segunda Señal Sage - la tercera barra consecutiva del Awesome Oscillator 4) Fractales de trabajo (Fractales que trabajaron por encima/debajo de la frente roja 5) Tres modos de coloreado de barras 5.1) Coloreado de barras según e
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.67 (3)
    Indicadores
    El indicador de perfil de volumen del mercado + un oscilador inteligente. Funciona en casi todos los instrumentos-pares de divisas, acciones, futuros, criptomoneda, en los volúmenes reales y en los de garrapatas. Puede establecer tanto la definición automática del rango de perfil, por ejemplo, para una semana o un mes, etc, y establecer el rango manualmente moviendo los límites (dos líneas verticales de color rojo y azul). Se muestra como un histograma. La anchura del histograma en este nivel s
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Power Candles – Señales de entrada basadas en fuerza para cualquier mercado Power Candles lleva el análisis de fuerza probado de Stein Investments directamente a tu gráfico de precios. En lugar de reaccionar únicamente al precio, cada vela se colorea según la fuerza real del mercado, lo que permite identificar al instante acumulaciones de momentum, aceleraciones de fuerza y transiciones limpias de tendencia. Una sola lógica para todos los mercados Power Candles funciona automáticamente en todos
    Gann Square of 144 for MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    5 (5)
    Indicadores
    Gann Box (o Gann Square) es un método de análisis de mercado basado en el artículo "Fórmula matemática para predicciones de mercado" de W.D. Gann. Este indicador puede trazar tres modelos de cuadrados: 90, 52 (104), 144. Hay seis variantes de cuadrículas y dos variantes de arcos. Puede trazar varios cuadrados en un gráfico simultáneamente. Parámetros Square — Selección de un modelo de cuadrado de Gann 90 — cuadrado de 90 (o cuadrado de nueve); 52 (104) — cuadrado de 52 (o 104); 144 — cuadrado
    ParitySnap
    Kazutaka Yamamoto
    Indicadores
    ParitySnap - Triad Z-Score Reversión Reversión media no repintada / inspirada en fondos de cobertura / NY-Close Pivot-SL Promoción de vacaciones (hasta el 25 de diciembre, JST): De por vida $199 / Alquiler $30 - Estándar después de la promoción: De por vida $ 209- / Alquiler $ 40 - QUÉ HACE ParitySnap detecta distorsiones de paridad de tres divisas (por ejemplo, GOLD: XAUUSD-AUDUSD-XAUAUD ) e imprime entradas sin repintado en la barra que acaba de cerrarse cuando está presente un borde de rever
    H4 Candles And Openline Sessions MT5
    Guillermo Alfonso Monge Padilla
    Indicadores
    H4 Candles And OpenLine Sessions MT5 es un indicador profesional para MetaTrader 5 que visualiza sus sesiones de negociación y rangos clave de velas de 4 horas con cuadros claros y personalizables y elegantes líneas de precios de apertura. Destaca las sesiones de mercado de Asia , Londres y Nueva York , además de hasta 6 rangos de velas H4 personalizados, cada uno con colores, estilos de línea, grosor, opacidad y etiquetas totalmente ajustables. La potente función OpenLine marca el precio exacto
    TradePilotmt5
    Hossein Khalil Alishir
    Utilidades
    TradePilot Asesor Experto (EA) para MetaTrader 5 TradePilot es un Asesor Experto (EA ) profesional y fácil de usar para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . Simplifica el trading automatizado , la gestión de riesgos y la ejecución de operaciones con un panel de trading inteligente. Perfecto para principiantes y traders experimentados que buscan un EA gestor de operaciones fiable con cálculo automatizado del tamaño del lote y gestión inteligente de posiciones. Principales Ventajas Panel de operaciones fácil
    Your Trend Friend
    Luigi Nunes Labigalini
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    ¡La tendencia es tu amiga! Fíjate en el color del indicador y opera en esa dirección. No se repinta. Después de que cada vela se cierra, ese es el color de la tendencia. Puedes centrarte en tendencias más cortas y rápidas o en tendencias mayores, sólo tienes que probar qué es lo más adecuado para el símbolo y el marco temporal en el que operas. Simplemente cambie el parámetro "Longitud" y el indicador se adaptará automáticamente. También puede cambiar el color, el grosor y el estilo de las lín
    HMA Trend Professional MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.25 (4)
    Indicadores
    Versión mejorada del indicador gratuito HMA Trend (para MetaTrader 4) con análisis estadístico. HMA Trend es un indicador de tendencia basado en la media móvil de Hull (HMA) con dos periodos. La HMA con un periodo lento identifica la tendencia, mientras que la HMA con un periodo rápido determina los movimientos a corto plazo y las señales en la dirección de la tendencia. Las principales diferencias con respecto a la versión gratuita: Capacidad de predecir la probabilidad de un cambio de tendenc
    Inverted Chart EA
    Samuele Borella
    Utilidades
    Gráfico_invertido_EA Asesor Experto de Utilidad Inverted_Chart_EA crea y mantiene un gráfico invertido de cualquier símbolo y marco temporal. Genera automáticamente un instrumento personalizado (por ejemplo, US30_INV ) y mantiene su historial de precios actualizado en tiempo real, con barras reflejadas en torno a un pivote elegido. Esta utilidad ofrece a los operadores una nueva forma de analizar el mercado desde una perspectiva diferente , invirtiendo el gráfico. ¿Por qué utilizar un gráfico in
    Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
    Sergey Efimenko
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    El indicador muestra patrones armónicos en el gráfico   sin repintar   con el mínimo retraso posible. La búsqueda de la parte superior de los indicadores se basa en el principio de onda del análisis de precios. La configuración avanzada le permite elegir parámetros para su estilo de negociación. En la apertura de una vela (barra), cuando se forma un nuevo patrón, se fija una flecha de la dirección probable del movimiento del precio, que permanece sin cambios. El indicador reconoce los siguientes
    PRHammer
    Slobodan Manovski
    Asesores Expertos
    Hammer EA - Precision Candlestick Trading Automated Hammer Pattern Detection for Forex & Metals El Hammer EA es un robot de trading que escanea los mercados en busca de formaciones de velas de martillo, ejecutando operaciones cuando lo confirma un filtro de media móvil. Optimizado para el marco temporal M30 con compatibilidad para M15 y H1. Características principales: Reconocimiento de patrones - Identifica velas martillo alcistas/bajistas Confirmación de tendencia - Filtro MA de 238 peri
    Gold Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Indicadores
    Adéntrese en el mundo de las operaciones de divisas con confianza, claridad y precisión utilizando el Indicador Oro , una herramienta de última generación diseñada para llevar su rendimiento en las operaciones al siguiente nivel. Tanto si es un profesional experimentado como si acaba de comenzar su andadura en los mercados de divisas, el Indicador Oro le proporciona una visión poderosa y le ayuda a operar de forma más inteligente, no más difícil. Basado en la sinergia probada de tres indicadore
    Eabotpro Signals
    Dany Abou Haidar
    Indicadores
    Eabotpro Signals v3.0 Un indicador profesional de MetaTrader 5 diseñado para ofrecer señales de trading de alta precisión con notificaciones en tiempo real, herramientas de gestión de operaciones y una interfaz limpia. "Base recomendada marco de tiempo es 4H Fibo De entrada . y el comercio marco de tiempo 1 menta , y 5 menta " Características principales: Señales de alta precisión : Optimizado para la precisión y la coherencia a través de diferentes condiciones de mercado. Panel de Operaciones
    Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡Hola, traders! Soy   la Reina Cuántica   , la joya de la corona de todo el ecosistema Cuántico y el Asesor Experto mejor valorado y más vendido en la historia de MQL5. Con una trayectoria comprobada de más de 20 meses de trading en vivo, me he ganado mi lugar como la Reina indiscutible del XAUUSD. ¿Mi especialidad? ORO. ¿Mi misión? Ofrecer resultados comerciales consistentes, precisos e inteligentes, una y otra vez. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.73 (37)
    Asesores Expertos
    AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Divisa de IA de Nueva Generación Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   ¡IMPORTANTE! Después de la compra, envíeme un mensaje privado para recibir el manual de instalación y las instrucciones de configuración: Recurso Descripción Comprensión de la Frecuencia de Trading de AOT Por qué el bot no opera todos los días Cómo Configurar el Bot AOT Guía de instalación paso a paso Set files AOT MT5 es un Expert Advisor av
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Asesores Expertos
    SEÑAL EN VIVO CON CUENTA DE TRADING REAL: MT4 por defecto (Más de 7 meses de trading en vivo): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Más de 5 meses de trading en vivo): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de trading con EA de Forex en MQL5: Únete a mi canal de MQL5 para estar al día de mis últimas noticias. Mi comunidad de más de 14.000 miembros en MQL5 . ¡SOLO QUEDAN 3 COPIAS DE 10 A $399! Después de eso, el precio subirá a $499. El EA se venderá en cantidades li
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Asesores Expertos
    Cada vez que la señal en vivo aumente un 10%, el precio se incrementará para mantener la exclusividad de Zenox y proteger la estrategia. El precio final será de $2,999. Señal en Vivo Cuenta de IC Markets, ¡vea el rendimiento en vivo por usted mismo como prueba! Descargar manual de usuario (Inglés) Zenox es un robot de trading multipar con IA de vanguardia que sigue las tendencias y diversifica el riesgo en dieciséis pares de divisas. Años de desarrollo dedicado han dado como resultado un potent
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Asesores Expertos
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading poco utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al merc
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Asesores Expertos
    Quantum King EA: Poder inteligente, perfeccionado para cada trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Precio especial de lanzamiento Señal en vivo:       HAGA CLIC AQUÍ Versión MT4:   HAGA CLIC AQUÍ Canal de Quantum King:       Haga clic aquí ***¡Compra Quantum King MT5 y podrás obtener Quantum StarMan gratis!*** ¡Pregunta en privado para más detalles! Gobierna   tus operaciones con precisión y
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Asesores Expertos
    SEÑAL EN VIVO CON CUENTA DE TRADING REAL: Configuración predeterminada: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de trading de Forex EA en MQL5: Únete a mi canal de MQL5 para estar al día de mis últimas noticias. Mi comunidad de más de 14 000 miembros en MQL5. ¡SOLO QUEDAN 3 COPIAS DE 10 A $399! Después de eso, el precio subirá a $499. El EA se venderá en cantidades limitadas para garantizar los derechos de todos los clientes que lo hayan adquirido. AI Gold Trading aprovecha el modelo ava
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Asesores Expertos
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Oro/Dólar) Período (marco temporal) H1-M15 (cualquiera) Soporte para operación única SÍ Depósito mínimo 500 USD (o equivalente en otra moneda) Compatible con cualquier bróker SÍ (compatible con cotizaciones de 2 o 3 dígitos, cualquier moneda de cuenta, símbolo o GMT) Funciona sin configuración previa SÍ Si te interesa el tema del aprendizaje automático, suscríbete al canal: ¡Suscribirse! Características Clave del Proyecto Mad Turtle: Aprendizaje Automático Real Este Asesor Exp
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Asesores Expertos
    Nota importante: Para garantizar total transparencia, estoy proporcionando acceso a la cuenta de inversor real vinculada a este EA, lo que le permite monitorear su rendimiento en vivo sin manipulación alguna. En solo 5 días, todo el capital inicial fue retirado por completo, y desde entonces, el EA ha estado operando exclusivamente con fondos de ganancias, sin ninguna exposición al saldo original. El precio actual de $199 es una oferta de lanzamiento limitada, y se incrementará después de vende
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Asesores Expertos
    Presentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , el innovador asesor experto en MQL5 que está transformando la forma de operar con el prestigioso par GBPUSD. Desarrollado por un equipo de comerciantes experimentados con experiencia comercial de más de 13 años. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compra Quantum Emperor EA y podrás obtener Quantum StarMan   gratis.*** Pregunta en privado para más detalles. Señal
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Asesores Expertos
    Aura Ultimate: la cúspide del comercio de redes neuronales y el camino hacia la libertad financiera. Aura Ultimate es el siguiente paso evolutivo en la familia Aura: una síntesis de arquitectura de IA de vanguardia, inteligencia adaptativa al mercado y precisión con control de riesgos. Basada en el ADN probado de Aura Black Edition y Aura Neuron, va más allá, fusionando sus fortalezas en un ecosistema unificado multiestrategia, a la vez que introduce una capa completamente nueva de lógica pred
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (14)
    Asesores Expertos
    P recio especial de  $109  (precio regular: $365) . Guía de configuración y uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoreo en tiempo real:   ABS Signal .  Archivo de configuración de señal en vivo Archivo de configuración básica ¿Qué es ABS EA? ABS EA es un robot de trading profesional desarrollado específicamente para XAUUSD (Oro) en el marco temporal H1. Se basa en un sistema Martingala con controles de riesgo integrados . Diseñado tanto para traders nuevos como experimentados, ABS EA es fácil de confi
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (5)
    Asesores Expertos
    X Fusion AI — Sistema de Trading Híbrido con Adaptación Neural Descuento por tiempo limitado. Solo quedan 7 de 20 — casi agotado. El precio promocional actual es de 149 USD y pronto volverá a 999 USD. Demostración de funcionamiento Rendimiento en cuenta real   Después de la compra, no olvides enviarnos un mensaje privado para recibir los parámetros recomendados, instrucciones, precauciones, consejos de uso y otra información. Muchas gracias por tu apoyo. 1. Descripción General X Fusion AI es u
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Asesores Expertos
    AI Forex Robot - El futuro del trading automatizado. AI Forex Robot está impulsado por un sistema de Inteligencia Artificial de última generación basado en una red neuronal híbrida LSTM Transformer, diseñada específicamente para analizar los movimientos del precio del oro (XAUUSD) en el mercado Forex. El sistema analiza complejas estructuras de mercado, adapta su estrategia en tiempo real y toma decisiones basadas en datos con un alto nivel de precisión. AI Forex Robot es un sistema moderno, tot
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Asesores Expertos
    Crecimiento a Largo Plazo. Consistencia. Resiliencia. Pivot Killer EA no es un sistema de ganancias rápidas, sino un algoritmo de trading profesional diseñado para hacer crecer tu cuenta de manera sostenible a largo plazo . Desarrollado exclusivamente para XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer es el resultado de años de investigación, pruebas y desarrollo disciplinado. Su filosofía es simple: la consistencia vence a la suerte . Este sistema ha sido puesto a prueba en distintos ciclos de mercado, cambios d
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Asesores Expertos
    Un nuevo paso adelante | Precisión impulsada por IA encuentra la lógica del mercado Con Argos Rage , se introduce un nuevo nivel de automatización en el trading, impulsado por un sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analiza el comportamiento del mercado en tiempo real. Si bien se basa en las fortalezas de Argos Fury, este EA sigue un camino estratégico diferente: más flexibilidad, una interpretación más amplia y una mayor interacción con el mercado. Live Signal Marco temporal: M30 Apalancamiento
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Asesores Expertos
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autónomo con Núcleo Analítico Cuántico SEÑAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoy en día, muchos traders manipulan los resultados ejecutando sus Expert Advisors en cuentas cent o con saldos muy pequeños , lo cual demuestra en realidad que no confían en sus propios sistemas . Este señal, en cambio, opera en una cuenta real de 20.000 USD . Refleja una inversión de capital auténtica y ofrece un rendimiento transparente , sin amplificaciones artificia
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Asesores Expertos
    Estamos orgullosos de presentar nuestro robot de vanguardia, el Big Forex Players EA diseñado para maximizar su potencial de negociación, minimizar el comercio emocional, y tomar decisiones más inteligentes impulsado por la tecnología de vanguardia. Todo el sistema de este EA nos llevó muchos meses construirlo, y luego pasamos mucho tiempo probándolo. Este EA único incluye tres estrategias distintas que se pueden utilizar de forma independiente o en conjunto.El robot recibe las posiciones de los
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Asesores Expertos
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCUENTO Solo por 24 horas. La oferta termina el 29 de noviembre. Esta será la única oferta para este producto. Presentando Syna Versión 4 - El Primer Ecosistema de Trading Agéntico con IA del Mundo Me complace presentar Syna Versión 4, el primer sistema verdadero de coordinación multi-EA agéntico de la industria del trading forex . Esta innovación revolucionaria permite que múltiples Asesores Expertos operen como una red de inteligencia unificada en diferentes terminal
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡PROP FIRME LISTO!   (   descargar SETFILE   ) WARNING : ¡Solo quedan unas pocas copias al precio actual! Precio final: 990$ Obtenga 1 EA gratis (para 2 cuentas comerciales) -> contácteme después de la compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ¡Bienvenido al Segador de Oro! Basado en el exitoso Goldtrade Pro, este EA ha sido diseñado para ejecutarse en múltiples períodos de tiempo al mismo tiempo y tiene la opción de establecer la frecuencia de
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Asesores Expertos
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOCIÓN DE LANZAMIENTO: ¡NÚMERO MUY LIMITADO DE COPIAS DISPONIBLES AL PRECIO ACTUAL! Precio final: 990$ Desde $349: ¡Elige 1 EA gratis! (para un máximo de 2 cuentas comerciales) Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     haga clic aquí ÚNETE AL GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Haz clic aquí   LIVE RESULTS REVISIÓN INDEPENDIENTE Bienvenido a "The ORB Master"   :   Tu ventaja en las rupturas de rango de apertura Descubra el poder de la estrategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master EA
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Asesores Expertos
    Aura Black Edition es un EA totalmente automatizado diseñado para operar solo con ORO. El experto mostró resultados estables en XAUUSD en el período 2011-2020. No se utilizan métodos peligrosos de gestión del dinero, ni martingala, ni cuadrícula ni scalp. Adecuado para cualquier condición de bróker. EA entrenado con un perceptrón multicapa La red neuronal (MLP) es una clase de red neuronal artificial (ANN) de retroalimentación. El término MLP se usa de manera ambigua, a veces de manera vaga para
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.2 (5)
    Asesores Expertos
    Monitoreo real. Pruebas honestas. Cero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Antes de entrar en los detalles técnicos, hay dos cosas que debes saber: PipsHunter está confirmado por una señal de monitoreo con dinero real. El EA ha estado operando en una cuenta real (Pepperstone) durante varios meses, y el monitoreo es totalmente público. Sin simulaciones, sin cuentas ocultas, sin “solo backtests perfectos” — los resultados reales de trading confirman su rendimiento auténtico. Los backtests son 1
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    5 (1)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡El primer algoritmo de arbitraje público del mundo entre oro y Bitcoin! ¡Ofertas abiertas todos los días! Señal en vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Brokers recomendados a lo largo del tiempo como:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo de archivo adjunto:   XAUUSD H1 ¡Asegúrese de verificar que   los pares de divisas negociados se agreguen   a la ventana   Observación del mercado   ! Tipo de cuenta: ECN/Raw Spread Configuración de prefijo: Si su bróker tie
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Asesores Expertos
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un asesor de trading profesional para operar con cualquier activo sin martingala ni redes del autor con más de 25 años de experiencia. La mayoría de los asesores top trabajan con oro en ascenso. Lucen brillantes en las pruebas... mientras el oro sube. Pero ¿qué pasa cuando el trend se agota? ¿Quién protegerá tu depósito? HTTP EA no cree en el crecimiento eterno — se adapta al mercado cambiante y está diseñado para diversificar ampliamente tu cartera de inversión y pr
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Asesores Expertos
    Remstone no es un asesor experto cualquiera.   Combina años de investigación y gestión de activos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , mi última empresa, Armonia Capital, proporcionó la señal ARF a Darwinex, un gestor de activos regulado por la FCA, recaudando 750 000 USD. ¡Domina 4 clases de activos con un solo asesor! Sin promesas, sin ajustes, sin ilusiones. Pero con una amplia experiencia en vivo.
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡Stock limitado al precio actual! Precio final: $1999 --> PROMO: Desde $299 --> El precio subirá cada 5 compras, próximo precio : $399 Golden Mirage es un robusto robot de comercio de oro diseñado para los comerciantes que valoran la fiabilidad, simplicidad y rendimiento de nivel profesional. Impulsado por una combinación probada de indicadores RSI, Media Móvil, ADX y Nivel Alto/Bajo , Golden Mirage ofrece señales de alta calidad y operaciones totalmente automatizadas en el marco temporal M5 pa
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Asesores Expertos
    Resumen Golden Hen EA es un Asesor Experto diseñado específicamente para XAUUSD . Funciona combinando ocho estrategias comerciales independientes, cada una activada por diferentes condiciones de mercado y marcos temporales (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). El EA está diseñado para gestionar sus entradas y filtros automáticamente. La lógica central del EA se centra en identificar señales específicas. Golden Hen EA no utiliza técnicas de grid (cuadrícula), martingala ni promedios . Todas las operacione
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Asesores Expertos
    Hola a todos, déjenme presentarme: Soy   Quantum StarMan,   el miembro más electrizante y fresco de la familia   Quantum EAs   . Soy un asesor experto (EA) multidivisa totalmente automatizado con la capacidad de gestionar hasta 5 pares dinámicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD y USDCAD   . Con la máxima precisión y una responsabilidad inquebrantable, llevaré tu trading al siguiente nivel. Y lo mejor de todo: no utilizo estrategias Martingala. En su lugar, utilizo un sofisticado sistema de cu
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    Asesores Expertos
    Golden Synapse EA es un sistema de trading diseñado con precisión que combina una estrategia avanzada con un estricto análisis técnico para ofrecer un rendimiento constante y de bajo riesgo. Diseñado para operar con disciplina, evita los enfoques arriesgados y se centra totalmente en la calidad sobre la cantidad. Cada operación se selecciona cuidadosamente y siempre está protegida por un stop loss. Golden Synapse nunca utiliza sistemas de cuadrícula o martingala. Sólo abre una posición cada vez,
    Filtro:
    No hay comentarios
    Respuesta al comentario