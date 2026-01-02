- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
183
Profit Trades:
31 (16.93%)
Loss Trades:
152 (83.06%)
Best trade:
23.76 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.34 EUR
Gross Profit:
88.27 EUR (17 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.72 EUR (30 747 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (14.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.76 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
80.78%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
107 (58.47%)
Short Trades:
76 (41.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.07 EUR
Average Profit:
2.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
71 (-11.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.94 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.36%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.53 EUR
Maximal:
47.94 EUR (22.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.13% (33.53 EUR)
By Equity:
1.36% (6.94 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|101
|GBPUSD
|38
|EURUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|XAUUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-12
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|-5
|XAUUSD
|23
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-15K
|GBPUSD
|-268
|EURUSD
|-152
|USDCHF
|-379
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|141
|AUDJPY
|373
|USDCAD
|-65
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.76 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.64 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.15 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.65 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.67 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.88 × 17
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.12 × 17
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.82 × 84
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.34 × 149
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.84 × 105
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 48
|
Stambh-Main
|4.79 × 28
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.61 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|7.85 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.35 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|13.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-Pro
|14.50 × 2
|
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
|24.47 × 110
