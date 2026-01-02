SignalsSections
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
183
Profit Trades:
31 (16.93%)
Loss Trades:
152 (83.06%)
Best trade:
23.76 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.34 EUR
Gross Profit:
88.27 EUR (17 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.72 EUR (30 747 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (14.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.76 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
80.78%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
107 (58.47%)
Short Trades:
76 (41.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.07 EUR
Average Profit:
2.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
71 (-11.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.94 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.36%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.53 EUR
Maximal:
47.94 EUR (22.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.13% (33.53 EUR)
By Equity:
1.36% (6.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 101
GBPUSD 38
EURUSD 14
USDCHF 10
XAUUSD 9
USDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
USDCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD -12
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 2
USDCHF -5
XAUUSD 23
USDJPY 2
AUDJPY 5
USDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD -15K
GBPUSD -268
EURUSD -152
USDCHF -379
XAUUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 141
AUDJPY 373
USDCAD -65
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.76 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.64 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.15 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
Exness-MT5Real31
0.67 × 66
Tickmill-Live
0.88 × 17
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.82 × 84
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.34 × 149
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.84 × 105
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 48
Stambh-Main
4.79 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.61 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.85 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.35 × 63
Exness-MT5Real3
13.00 × 7
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
24.47 × 110
No reviews
2026.01.02 15:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pozzo
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
514
EUR
2
78%
183
16%
100%
1.18
0.07
EUR
13%
1:30
