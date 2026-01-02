The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneUK-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 5 FXOpen-MT5 0.65 × 77 Exness-MT5Real31 0.67 × 66 Tickmill-Live 0.88 × 17 AdmiralMarkets-Live 1.12 × 17 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 2.82 × 84 ICMarkets-MT5-4 3.34 × 149 GBEbrokers-LIVE 3.84 × 105 FusionMarkets-Live 4.00 × 48 Stambh-Main 4.79 × 28 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 5.61 × 38 ICMarketsSC-MT5 7.85 × 13 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 10.35 × 63 Exness-MT5Real3 13.00 × 7 RoboForex-Pro 14.50 × 2 Dukascopy-live-mt5-1 24.47 × 110