Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
28 (96.55%)
Loss Trades:
1 (3.45%)
Best trade:
5.00 USD
Worst trade:
-0.07 USD
Gross Profit:
41.83 USD (2 818 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.07 USD (6 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (38.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.42 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.36
Trading activity:
1.16%
Max deposit load:
38.57%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
596.57
Long Trades:
9 (31.03%)
Short Trades:
20 (68.97%)
Profit Factor:
597.57
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-0.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
21.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
49.47% (68.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 26
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 45
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
142
USD
USD
8
100%
29
96%
1%
597.57
1.44
USD
USD
49%
1:500