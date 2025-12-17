- Growth
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
41 (77.35%)
Loss Trades:
12 (22.64%)
Best trade:
47.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.98 EUR
Gross Profit:
250.95 EUR (11 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.84 EUR (1 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (97.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.87 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
14.02%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
43.59
Long Trades:
42 (79.25%)
Short Trades:
11 (20.75%)
Profit Factor:
10.53
Expected Payoff:
4.29 EUR
Average Profit:
6.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.98 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
21.61%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.02 EUR
Maximal:
5.21 EUR (0.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.74% (3.73 EUR)
By Equity:
9.69% (188.33 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|EURUSD
|21
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|228
|EURUSD
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.4K
|EURUSD
|557
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.74 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.43 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 93
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.89 × 4911
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.26 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 463
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.51 × 67
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.70 × 600
Please, DO NOT subscribe to the signal. Account will be terminated soon!
No reviews
