Rene Killandi

Golden euromaggot

Rene Killandi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
41 (77.35%)
Loss Trades:
12 (22.64%)
Best trade:
47.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.98 EUR
Gross Profit:
250.95 EUR (11 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.84 EUR (1 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (97.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.87 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
14.02%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
43.59
Long Trades:
42 (79.25%)
Short Trades:
11 (20.75%)
Profit Factor:
10.53
Expected Payoff:
4.29 EUR
Average Profit:
6.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.98 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
21.61%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.02 EUR
Maximal:
5.21 EUR (0.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.74% (3.73 EUR)
By Equity:
9.69% (188.33 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
EURUSD 21
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 228
EURUSD 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.4K
EURUSD 557
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.74 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.43 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 93
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.89 × 4911
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.26 × 35
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real3
1.51 × 67
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
109 more...
Please, DO NOT subscribe to the signal. Account will be terminated soon!
No reviews
2025.12.18 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
