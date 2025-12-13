- Growth
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
46 (92.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (8.00%)
Best trade:
6.48 USD
Worst trade:
-4.05 USD
Gross Profit:
70.57 USD (7 033 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.90 USD (789 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (35.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.96 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
2.10%
Max deposit load:
12.54%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
15.47
Long Trades:
38 (76.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (24.00%)
Profit Factor:
8.93
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
1.53 USD
Average Loss:
-1.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.05 USD (0.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.64% (4.05 USD)
By Equity:
23.14% (144.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.48 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
No reviews
