- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY_o
|52
|EURUSD_o
|28
|USDCHF_o
|27
|GBPUSD_o
|20
|AUDUSD_o
|13
|AUDJPY_o
|2
|USDCAD_o
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY_o
|72
|EURUSD_o
|50
|USDCHF_o
|24
|GBPUSD_o
|18
|AUDUSD_o
|18
|AUDJPY_o
|3
|USDCAD_o
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY_o
|463
|EURUSD_o
|1.3K
|USDCHF_o
|614
|GBPUSD_o
|1K
|AUDUSD_o
|240
|AUDJPY_o
|57
|USDCAD_o
|-21
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Break Out Explosion is my favorite trading system. I get highly accurate entries on all major pairs using this strategy.
All of my signals are generated by the Break Out Explosion indicator.
You can download, test, or purchase it from the links below:
MT4 🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155132
MT5 🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152676
I always focus on low drawdown, high–accuracy signals, and I trade mainly on the H1 timeframe, with higher-timeframe analysis before making any decision.
I use small lot sizes, keep things safe, and aim for 10% growth per week.
