SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Break Out Explosion 1K
Hamed Dehgani

Break Out Explosion 1K

Hamed Dehgani
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
107 (74.82%)
Loss Trades:
36 (25.17%)
Best trade:
16.05 USD
Worst trade:
-32.07 USD
Gross Profit:
419.20 USD (11 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-233.89 USD (7 707 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (107.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.54 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
34.51%
Max deposit load:
4.53%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
74 (51.75%)
Short Trades:
69 (48.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.92 USD
Average Loss:
-6.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-51.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.19 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.54%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
87.99 USD (7.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.08% (88.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.03% (48.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY_o 52
EURUSD_o 28
USDCHF_o 27
GBPUSD_o 20
AUDUSD_o 13
AUDJPY_o 2
USDCAD_o 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY_o 72
EURUSD_o 50
USDCHF_o 24
GBPUSD_o 18
AUDUSD_o 18
AUDJPY_o 3
USDCAD_o -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY_o 463
EURUSD_o 1.3K
USDCHF_o 614
GBPUSD_o 1K
AUDUSD_o 240
AUDJPY_o 57
USDCAD_o -21
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.05 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Break Out Explosion is my favorite trading system. I get highly accurate entries on all major pairs using this strategy.

All of my signals are generated by the Break Out Explosion indicator.
You can download, test, or purchase it from the links below:

MT4 🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155132
MT5 🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152676

I always focus on low drawdown, high–accuracy signals, and I trade mainly on the H1 timeframe, with higher-timeframe analysis before making any decision.

I use small lot sizes, keep things safe, and aim for 10% growth per week.

No reviews
2025.12.09 21:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Break Out Explosion 1K
49 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
4
7%
143
74%
35%
1.79
1.30
USD
7%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.