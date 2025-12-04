- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
75 (47.77%)
Loss Trades:
82 (52.23%)
Best trade:
93.81 USD
Worst trade:
-41.89 USD
Gross Profit:
914.49 USD (9 214 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-599.77 USD (5 691 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (234.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
345.56 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.25
Long Trades:
85 (54.14%)
Short Trades:
72 (45.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
12.19 USD
Average Loss:
-7.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-252.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.34 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-11.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.70 USD
Maximal:
252.34 USD (41.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.54% (252.34 USD)
By Equity:
26.55% (180.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|156
|XRPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|321
|XRPUSD
|-6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.5M
|XRPUSD
|-5.8K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +93.81 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +234.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -252.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Bitcoin Specialist
Join my copytrade and come profit from a Bitcoin expert
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
6
0%
157
47%
100%
1.52
2.00
USD
USD
39%
1:500