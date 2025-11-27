SignalsSections
Xian Qin Ceng

XAUSUD EA

Xian Qin Ceng
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
2 / 441 USD
growth since 2025 557%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
154 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
65 (29.68%)
Best trade:
106.09 USD
Worst trade:
-49.68 USD
Gross Profit:
569.73 USD (475 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.64 USD (12 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (39.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
186.14 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
7.22%
Max deposit load:
11.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.64
Long Trades:
82 (37.44%)
Short Trades:
137 (62.56%)
Profit Factor:
4.05
Expected Payoff:
1.96 USD
Average Profit:
3.70 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-13.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
63.42%
Annual Forecast:
769.44%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.64 USD
Maximal:
49.68 USD (13.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.65% (22.64 USD)
By Equity:
25.27% (42.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 118
GBPUSD 38
EURUSD 27
USDCHF 24
EURGBP 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 477
GBPUSD -7
EURUSD 8
USDCHF 1
EURGBP -1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 48K
GBPUSD -315
EURUSD 1K
USDCHF 387
EURGBP -53
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +106.09 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.40 × 5
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 118
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 225
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5652
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.79 × 7046
Exness-MT5Real8
0.83 × 902
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
XAUUSD night EA 
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 16:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 21:58
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.65% of days out of 192 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
