- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
154 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
65 (29.68%)
Best trade:
106.09 USD
Worst trade:
-49.68 USD
Gross Profit:
569.73 USD (475 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.64 USD (12 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (39.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
186.14 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
7.22%
Max deposit load:
11.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.64
Long Trades:
82 (37.44%)
Short Trades:
137 (62.56%)
Profit Factor:
4.05
Expected Payoff:
1.96 USD
Average Profit:
3.70 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-13.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
63.42%
Annual Forecast:
769.44%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.64 USD
Maximal:
49.68 USD (13.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.65% (22.64 USD)
By Equity:
25.27% (42.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|118
|GBPUSD
|38
|EURUSD
|27
|USDCHF
|24
|EURGBP
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|477
|GBPUSD
|-7
|EURUSD
|8
|USDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|-1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|48K
|GBPUSD
|-315
|EURUSD
|1K
|USDCHF
|387
|EURGBP
|-53
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +106.09 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.46 × 118
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 225
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5652
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.79 × 7046
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.83 × 902
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
XAUUSD night EA
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
557%
2
441
USD
USD
240
USD
USD
32
97%
219
70%
7%
4.05
1.96
USD
USD
25%
1:500