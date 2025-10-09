- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
171 (98.84%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.16%)
Best trade:
411.90 USD
Worst trade:
-265.40 USD
Gross Profit:
37 772.15 USD (370 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-330.30 USD (3 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (35 420.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 420.25 USD (159)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.60
Trading activity:
99.48%
Max deposit load:
7.99%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
113.36
Long Trades:
173 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
114.36
Expected Payoff:
216.43 USD
Average Profit:
220.89 USD
Average Loss:
-165.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-330.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
330.30 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.19% (330.30 USD)
By Equity:
34.98% (58 924.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|173
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|367K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +411.90 USD
Worst trade: -265 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 159
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 420.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
177K
USD
USD
11
100%
173
98%
99%
114.35
216.43
USD
USD
35%
1:200