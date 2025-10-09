SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / KILAU EMAS V2
Ganda Prawira Tanzil

KILAU EMAS V2

Ganda Prawira Tanzil
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
171 (98.84%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.16%)
Best trade:
411.90 USD
Worst trade:
-265.40 USD
Gross Profit:
37 772.15 USD (370 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-330.30 USD (3 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (35 420.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 420.25 USD (159)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.60
Trading activity:
99.48%
Max deposit load:
7.99%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
113.36
Long Trades:
173 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
114.36
Expected Payoff:
216.43 USD
Average Profit:
220.89 USD
Average Loss:
-165.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-330.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
330.30 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.19% (330.30 USD)
By Equity:
34.98% (58 924.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 173
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 367K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +411.90 USD
Worst trade: -265 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 159
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 420.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 12:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 11:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 01:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 10:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 01:27
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.10.10 18:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 15:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 15:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 08:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 08:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 08:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 08:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 08:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
