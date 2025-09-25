SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Stable
Aleksandr Fridenshtein

Stable

Aleksandr Fridenshtein
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
687
Profit Trades:
442 (64.33%)
Loss Trades:
245 (35.66%)
Best trade:
50.08 USD
Worst trade:
-166.08 USD
Gross Profit:
2 613.95 USD (152 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 236.17 USD (122 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (117.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.60 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
105.04%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
381 (55.46%)
Short Trades:
306 (44.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-9.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-92.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-379.81 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
15.31%
Annual Forecast:
185.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.51 USD
Maximal:
724.70 USD (63.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.72% (724.70 USD)
By Equity:
78.46% (343.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 430
USDCHF 69
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 24
USDCAD 20
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 9
AUDCHF 9
GBPCAD 6
NZDUSD 6
EURJPY 5
AUDCAD 5
CADCHF 4
AUDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
CADJPY 3
EURCHF 3
NZDCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
EURAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPAUD 1
XAGUSD 1
EURCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 268
USDCHF -16
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD 36
USDCAD -20
AUDUSD 14
USDJPY 13
AUDCHF 12
GBPCAD 10
NZDUSD 10
EURJPY 5
AUDCAD 0
CADCHF 1
AUDJPY 0
EURGBP 5
CADJPY 2
EURCHF -1
NZDCAD 1
GBPJPY 8
EURAUD -2
CHFJPY 0
AUDNZD 5
GBPAUD 0
XAGUSD 3
EURCAD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDCHF 3.1K
EURUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD 3.2K
USDCAD -2.7K
AUDUSD 1.6K
USDJPY 2.7K
AUDCHF 1K
GBPCAD 1.1K
NZDUSD 963
EURJPY 813
AUDCAD 5
CADCHF 98
AUDJPY -36
EURGBP 352
CADJPY 406
EURCHF -27
NZDCAD 224
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURAUD -350
CHFJPY -7
AUDNZD 930
GBPAUD 30
XAGUSD 63
EURCAD -1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.08 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.68 × 193
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.58 × 1758
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.66 × 282
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.70 × 218
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
RoboForex-Prime
3.28 × 50
Investizo-Real
3.79 × 496
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 32
9.10 × 48
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
The trading strategy has been changed since November 1, 2025. The profit line has become smoother and more stable.


No reviews
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 12:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 07:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 20:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 17:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 13:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stable
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
548
USD
15
99%
687
64%
100%
1.16
0.55
USD
85%
1:500
