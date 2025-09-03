SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BEE1
Djamil Karim

BEE1

Djamil Karim
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
65 (63.72%)
Loss Trades:
37 (36.27%)
Best trade:
39.35 USD
Worst trade:
-13.10 USD
Gross Profit:
227.01 USD (5 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.94 USD (5 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (11.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.31 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
36.78%
Max deposit load:
26.21%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
87 (85.29%)
Short Trades:
15 (14.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
3.49 USD
Average Loss:
-3.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-76.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.79 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
5.55%
Annual Forecast:
67.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.79 USD (5.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.14% (76.79 USD)
By Equity:
26.59% (243.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 58
USOIL 44
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 70
USOIL 20
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -885
USOIL 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.35 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
1.11 × 19
Exness-Real17
1.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
7.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.28 23:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.28 23:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.28 23:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 01:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 7.2% of days out of the 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.27 01:23
80% of trades performed within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of the 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 05:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 05:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 07:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 02:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 02:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BEE1
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
4
100%
102
63%
37%
1.65
0.88
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

