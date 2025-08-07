- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
346 (95.31%)
Loss Trades:
17 (4.68%)
Best trade:
5.90 USD
Worst trade:
-7.50 USD
Gross Profit:
368.36 USD (78 268 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.70 USD (677 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
80 (243.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
243.26 USD (80)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
31.86%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
47.03
Long Trades:
170 (46.83%)
Short Trades:
193 (53.17%)
Profit Factor:
25.06
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-0.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.52%
Annual Forecast:
151.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.52 USD (1.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (7.51 USD)
By Equity:
52.98% (229.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|137
|.JP225Cash
|130
|.USTECHCash
|61
|.DE40Cash
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|117
|.JP225Cash
|172
|.USTECHCash
|53
|.DE40Cash
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|30K
|.JP225Cash
|36K
|.USTECHCash
|9.9K
|.DE40Cash
|2.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.90 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 80
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +243.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.65 USD
