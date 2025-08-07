SignalsSections
Vladimir Mametov

Quantum Index

Vladimir Mametov
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 228%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
346 (95.31%)
Loss Trades:
17 (4.68%)
Best trade:
5.90 USD
Worst trade:
-7.50 USD
Gross Profit:
368.36 USD (78 268 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.70 USD (677 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
80 (243.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
243.26 USD (80)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
31.86%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
47.03
Long Trades:
170 (46.83%)
Short Trades:
193 (53.17%)
Profit Factor:
25.06
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-0.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.52%
Annual Forecast:
151.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.52 USD (1.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (7.51 USD)
By Equity:
52.98% (229.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 137
.JP225Cash 130
.USTECHCash 61
.DE40Cash 35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 117
.JP225Cash 172
.USTECHCash 53
.DE40Cash 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 30K
.JP225Cash 36K
.USTECHCash 9.9K
.DE40Cash 2.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Trading with an Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139572
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 01:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 00:12
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 00:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 21:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 22:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 19:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 12:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 23:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.07 18:16
Share of trading days is too low
