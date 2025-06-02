- Growth
Trades:
2 178
Profit Trades:
2 077 (95.36%)
Loss Trades:
101 (4.64%)
Best trade:
3 628.29 USD
Worst trade:
-3 093.23 USD
Gross Profit:
19 700.01 USD (5 863 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 331.93 USD (6 302 752 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
89 (88.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 334.93 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.82%
Max deposit load:
77.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
153
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
1 237 (56.80%)
Short Trades:
941 (43.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
2.01 USD
Average Profit:
9.48 USD
Average Loss:
-151.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-44.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 739.19 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.34%
Annual Forecast:
52.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 739.19 USD (29.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.12% (3 739.19 USD)
By Equity:
47.93% (4 077.74 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The Expert Advisor trades according to a unique algorithm, using technical and mathematical analysis of the symbol price.
