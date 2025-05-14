- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
428
Profit Trades:
409 (95.56%)
Loss Trades:
19 (4.44%)
Best trade:
160.64 USD
Worst trade:
-2 179.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 783.98 USD (154 975 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 703.07 USD (67 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (1 192.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 192.20 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
62.06%
Max deposit load:
0.97%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
427 (99.77%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
9.25 USD
Average Loss:
-142.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 301.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 301.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.36%
Annual Forecast:
40.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.06 USD
Maximal:
2 301.90 USD (54.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.51% (2 301.65 USD)
By Equity:
42.24% (2 980.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|427
|AUDCAD.m
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|1.1K
|AUDCAD.m
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|87K
|AUDCAD.m
|-10
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.64 USD
Worst trade: -2 179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 192.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 301.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
33
99%
428
95%
62%
1.39
2.53
USD
USD
42%
1:500