Komang Endra Supiawan

Star Moon

Komang Endra Supiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
Monex-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
428
Profit Trades:
409 (95.56%)
Loss Trades:
19 (4.44%)
Best trade:
160.64 USD
Worst trade:
-2 179.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 783.98 USD (154 975 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 703.07 USD (67 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (1 192.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 192.20 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
62.06%
Max deposit load:
0.97%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
427 (99.77%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
9.25 USD
Average Loss:
-142.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 301.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 301.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.36%
Annual Forecast:
40.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.06 USD
Maximal:
2 301.90 USD (54.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.51% (2 301.65 USD)
By Equity:
42.24% (2 980.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 427
AUDCAD.m 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.1K
AUDCAD.m -1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 87K
AUDCAD.m -10
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.64 USD
Worst trade: -2 179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 192.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 301.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Keep Moving Forward for Success

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread.


No reviews
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 03:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 03:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 11:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 11:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.26 14:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 13:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 16:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 15:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 12:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 11:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 20:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
