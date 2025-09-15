Currencies / WBD
WBD: Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - Series A
17.88 USD 1.60 (8.21%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WBD exchange rate has changed by -8.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.61 and at a high of 18.93.
Follow Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - Series A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WBD News
Daily Range
17.61 18.93
Year Range
7.25 19.59
- Previous Close
- 19.48
- Open
- 18.79
- Bid
- 17.88
- Ask
- 18.18
- Low
- 17.61
- High
- 18.93
- Volume
- 67.996 K
- Daily Change
- -8.21%
- Month Change
- 58.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.71%
- Year Change
- 116.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%