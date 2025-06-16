Currencies / URGN
URGN: UroGen Pharma Ltd
18.07 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
URGN exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.89 and at a high of 18.73.
Follow UroGen Pharma Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
URGN News
- Urogen Pharma (URGN) general counsel sells $29k in shares
- UroGen Pharma’s chief medical officer Schoenberg sells $16k in shares
- UroGen Pharma at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Zosduri’s Market Impact
- UroGen Pharma at Cantor Conference: Strategic Moves for Growth
- UroGen Pharma at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- UroGen Pharma shareholders approve director elections, compensation policy, and auditor
- UroGen Pharma stock initiated at Overweight by Piper Sandler on Zusduri potential
- UroGen Pharma: Targeting Profits In 2027 (NASDAQ:URGN)
- UroGen Pharma stock price target reiterated at $35 by TD Cowen
- UroGen Pharma price target lowered to $40 at H.C. Wainwright
- Guggenheim raises UroGen Pharma stock price target to $32 on Zusduri launch
- Urogen Pharma (URGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- UroGen Pharma falls as wider-than-expected Q2 loss overshadows revenue beat
- UroGen Pharma earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ) Reports Q2 Loss
- UroGen’s bladder cancer treatment shows promise for home administration
- UroGen’s bladder cancer drug shows durable response in long-term study
- UroGen Pharma stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Phase 3 trial progress
- UroGen completes enrollment in phase 3 bladder cancer trial
- UroGen Pharma awards special bonuses to executives following FDA approval
- Palantir, Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Palantir and Circle Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- UroGen Pharma stock rating upgraded to buy by H.C. Wainwright
Daily Range
17.89 18.73
Year Range
3.60 21.71
- Previous Close
- 18.06
- Open
- 17.95
- Bid
- 18.07
- Ask
- 18.37
- Low
- 17.89
- High
- 18.73
- Volume
- 2.716 K
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -6.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.68%
- Year Change
- 44.91%
