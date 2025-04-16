Currencies / TENX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TENX: Tenax Therapeutics Inc
6.30 USD 0.21 (3.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TENX exchange rate has changed by 3.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.13 and at a high of 6.30.
Follow Tenax Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TENX News
- Piper Sandler initiates Tenax Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Guggenheim lowers Tenax Therapeutics stock price target on delayed trial timeline
- Tenax Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Tenax (TENX): Phase 3 Heart Failure Program Continues With Two Key Catalysts
Daily Range
6.13 6.30
Year Range
3.25 7.89
- Previous Close
- 6.09
- Open
- 6.13
- Bid
- 6.30
- Ask
- 6.60
- Low
- 6.13
- High
- 6.30
- Volume
- 270
- Daily Change
- 3.45%
- Month Change
- 5.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.17%
- Year Change
- 77.97%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev