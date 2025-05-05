QuotesSections
TARS: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc

50.60 USD 1.01 (2.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TARS exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.79 and at a high of 51.15.

Daily Range
48.79 51.15
Year Range
31.66 59.76
Previous Close
49.59
Open
49.19
Bid
50.60
Ask
50.90
Low
48.79
High
51.15
Volume
1.753 K
Daily Change
2.04%
Month Change
-13.49%
6 Months Change
-0.78%
Year Change
55.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%