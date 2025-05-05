Currencies / TARS
TARS: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc
50.60 USD 1.01 (2.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TARS exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.79 and at a high of 51.15.
Follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TARS News
Daily Range
48.79 51.15
Year Range
31.66 59.76
- Previous Close
- 49.59
- Open
- 49.19
- Bid
- 50.60
- Ask
- 50.90
- Low
- 48.79
- High
- 51.15
- Volume
- 1.753 K
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- -13.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.78%
- Year Change
- 55.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%