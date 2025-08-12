Currencies / SLVO
SLVO: Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April
89.56 USD 0.16 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLVO exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.33 and at a high of 90.00.
Follow Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
89.33 90.00
Year Range
72.85 90.00
- Previous Close
- 89.72
- Open
- 90.00
- Bid
- 89.56
- Ask
- 89.86
- Low
- 89.33
- High
- 90.00
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.06%
- Year Change
- 11.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%