Valute / SLVO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SLVO: Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April
90.74 USD 1.97 (2.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLVO ha avuto una variazione del 2.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.97 e ad un massimo di 90.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLVO News
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Silver Steadies As Fed Bets And Industrial Demand Fuel Strongest Rally In 14 Years
- Silver: Ultimate Precious Metals Investment For 2025 And 2026 (NYSEARCA:PSLV)
- Even With The Recent Price Surge, Silver Still Appears Cheap
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Silver Is A Sleeping Giant (Commodity:XAGUSD:CUR)
- Silver Nears Its All-Time Highs: Where To Look Next? XAG Higher Timeframe Outlook
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Why Silver May Hit $50+ In September (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Delivery Not Yet Reflecting Risk That Trump Stacks The Fed (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Silver Market Special Update: Major Breakout And Meltup Alert
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Big Move Coming For The U.S. Dollar And Gold
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Silver Market Update - Big Potential Upside
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.97 90.74
Intervallo Annuale
72.85 90.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.77
- Apertura
- 89.59
- Bid
- 90.74
- Ask
- 91.04
- Minimo
- 88.97
- Massimo
- 90.74
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.17%
20 settembre, sabato