通貨 / SLVO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SLVO: Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April
88.77 USD 0.66 (0.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLVOの今日の為替レートは、0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.18の安値と89.13の高値で取引されました。
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due Aprilダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLVO News
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Silver Steadies As Fed Bets And Industrial Demand Fuel Strongest Rally In 14 Years
- Silver: Ultimate Precious Metals Investment For 2025 And 2026 (NYSEARCA:PSLV)
- Even With The Recent Price Surge, Silver Still Appears Cheap
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Silver Is A Sleeping Giant (Commodity:XAGUSD:CUR)
- Silver Nears Its All-Time Highs: Where To Look Next? XAG Higher Timeframe Outlook
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Why Silver May Hit $50+ In September (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Delivery Not Yet Reflecting Risk That Trump Stacks The Fed (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Silver Market Special Update: Major Breakout And Meltup Alert
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Big Move Coming For The U.S. Dollar And Gold
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Silver Market Update - Big Potential Upside
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Gold And Silver Drop As U.S. Rules Out Bullion Tariffs
1日のレンジ
88.18 89.13
1年のレンジ
72.85 90.00
- 以前の終値
- 88.11
- 始値
- 88.25
- 買値
- 88.77
- 買値
- 89.07
- 安値
- 88.18
- 高値
- 89.13
- 出来高
- 86
- 1日の変化
- 0.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.10%
- 1年の変化
- 10.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K