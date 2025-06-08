Currencies / SAFE
SAFE: Safehold Inc New
16.30 USD 0.06 (0.37%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAFE exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.05 and at a high of 16.40.
Follow Safehold Inc New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAFE News
- SAFE vs. AMH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- FTSE 100 today: Index rise lifted by earnings; pound holds $1.34
- Safestore Q3 revenue rises 5.7% on like-for-like growth and new stores
- Safestore reports 5.7% revenue growth in third quarter
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Safehold: Deep Discount To NAV, Steady Income, And A Long-Term Land Play (NYSE:SAFE)
- Citizens JMP lowers Safehold stock price target to $28 on interest rate concerns
- Safehold stock hits 52-week low at 13.68 USD
- Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Safehold (SAFE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Safehold Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 4% as portfolio expansion resumes
- Safehold earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Morgan Stanley lowers Safehold stock price target to $16 on muted upside
- 2 REITs To Buy Before September 17th, 2025
- Goldman Sachs initiates Shurgard at “buy” with 17% upside target
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.48%
- Safehold Closes Ground Lease for San Diego Multifamily Development
- Citizens JMP reaffirms Safehold stock rating on portfolio strength
- Safehold Closes On Salt Lake City Hospitality Asset, 150th Ground Lease in Portfolio
- Safehold declares $0.177 quarterly dividend for Q2 2025
- Safestore stock rises on positive H1 2025 financials
- NorthWest Healthcare REIT: Solid Performance, But Challenges Remain (NWH.UN:CA)
- Safehold stock maintains market outperform rating at Citizens JMP
- A Slow Slowdown
SAFE on the Community Forum
Daily Range
16.05 16.40
Year Range
13.68 26.22
- Previous Close
- 16.36
- Open
- 16.26
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- Low
- 16.05
- High
- 16.40
- Volume
- 447
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.48%
- Year Change
- -37.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%