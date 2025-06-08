Valute / SAFE
SAFE: Safehold Inc New
16.29 USD 0.42 (2.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAFE ha avuto una variazione del -2.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.15 e ad un massimo di 16.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Safehold Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SAFE News
SAFE on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.15 16.71
Intervallo Annuale
13.68 26.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.71
- Apertura
- 16.71
- Bid
- 16.29
- Ask
- 16.59
- Minimo
- 16.15
- Massimo
- 16.71
- Volume
- 391
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.80%
20 settembre, sabato