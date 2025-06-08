QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SAFE
Tornare a Azioni

SAFE: Safehold Inc New

16.29 USD 0.42 (2.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAFE ha avuto una variazione del -2.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.15 e ad un massimo di 16.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Safehold Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAFE News

SAFE on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per SAFE

Wind Rose Prop Firm mt5 eurusd keltner channel
Damiem Marchand De Campos
4 (4)
Experts
EXPERT for PROP FIRM - Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato, sviluppato e ottimizzato appositamente per l'uso nella sfida tra società di investimento. Questo è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) per sfruttare le migliori e più grandi opportunità nel simbolo EURUSD, in tutte le fasi del trend, dall'inizio alla fine, sul timeframe H1 e sulla piattaforma MT5. Precisione, performance e coerenza impressionanti nei backtest degli ultimi 3 anni. L'EA lavora come un cacciatore, un cecchino, analizzand
Spartan Forex Sword expert mt5 gbpusd
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (5)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato, sviluppato e ottimizzato appositamente per il vostro utilizzo. Questo è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) per sfruttare le migliori e più grandi opportunità nel simbolo GBPUSD, in tutte le fasi del trend, dall'inizio alla fine, sul timeframe H1 e sulla piattaforma MT5. Precisione, performance e coerenza impressionanti nei backtest degli ultimi 3 anni. L'EA lavora come un cacciatore, un cecchino, analizzando il movimento del p
GOLD Forex Hammer XAUUSD ict power of three
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato, sviluppato e ottimizzato appositamente per il vostro utilizzo. Questo è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) per sfruttare le migliori e più grandi opportunità nel simbolo GOLD XAUUSD, in tutte le fasi del trend, dall'inizio alla fine, sul timeframe H1 e sulla piattaforma MT5. Precisione, performance e coerenza impressionanti nei backtest degli ultimi 3 anni. L'EA lavora come un cacciatore, un cecchino, analizzando il movimento
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Short description Multi-timeframe currency strength dashboard EA with auto and one-click trading. Risk-based position sizing, EMA trend filter, session & spread gates, partial profits to breakeven, and ATR trailing stop. Designed for major FX pairs; supports symbol suffix. Full description (long) Overview Currency Strength Dashboard is a multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that computes a per-currency strength score from RSI across all available pairs of your selected currencies. It highlights the b
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
NOUX Forex Shield gbpjpy mt5 ict fgv
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato, sviluppato e ottimizzato appositamente per il vostro utilizzo. Questo è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) per sfruttare le migliori e più grandi opportunità nel simbolo GBPJPY, in tutte le fasi del trend, dall'inizio alla fine, sul timeframe H1 e sulla piattaforma MT5. Precisione, performance e coerenza impressionanti nei backtest degli ultimi 3 anni. L'EA lavora come un cacciatore, un cecchino, analizzando il movimento del p
AXEL Forex Ultra Security audjpy mt5 ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato, sviluppato e ottimizzato appositamente per il vostro utilizzo. Questo è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) per sfruttare le migliori e più grandi opportunità nel simbolo AUDJPY, in tutte le fasi del trend, dall'inizio alla fine, sul timeframe H1 e sulla piattaforma MT5. Precisione, performance e coerenza impressionanti nei backtest degli ultimi 3 anni. L'EA lavora come un cacciatore, un cecchino, analizzando il movimento del p
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.15 16.71
Intervallo Annuale
13.68 26.22
Chiusura Precedente
16.71
Apertura
16.71
Bid
16.29
Ask
16.59
Minimo
16.15
Massimo
16.71
Volume
391
Variazione giornaliera
-2.51%
Variazione Mensile
2.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.53%
Variazione Annuale
-37.80%
20 settembre, sabato