RSP: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

188.12 USD 0.50 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSP exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.63 and at a high of 188.98.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
187.63 188.98
Year Range
150.35 190.54
Previous Close
188.62
Open
188.66
Bid
188.12
Ask
188.42
Low
187.63
High
188.98
Volume
14.818 K
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
0.69%
6 Months Change
8.70%
Year Change
5.07%
