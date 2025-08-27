Currencies / RSP
RSP: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
188.12 USD 0.50 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RSP exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.63 and at a high of 188.98.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.
RSP News
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Should Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Dow Jones Futures Rise: Tesla Soars On Elon Musk Stock Move; Nvidia Falls On China News
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Eyes High As Jobs Report Looms, Broadcom Soars; $1 Trillion For Elon Musk
- Dow Jones Futures: Broadcom Rises Late, Jobs Report Looms; Amazon, Netflix Flash Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures Fall After Google, Apple, Tesla Lead Market; Nvidia, Palantir Hit Resistance
- AI Isn't A Bubble. It's A $100 Trillion Tailwind For My Portfolio
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- Equal-weight S&P 500 sees longest winning streak since 2021 amid September rate-cut expectations
- Jerome Powell Has Just Added More Fuel To This Bull Market. (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Time to Jump Into S&P 500 ETFs?
Daily Range
187.63 188.98
Year Range
150.35 190.54
- Previous Close
- 188.62
- Open
- 188.66
- Bid
- 188.12
- Ask
- 188.42
- Low
- 187.63
- High
- 188.98
- Volume
- 14.818 K
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.70%
- Year Change
- 5.07%
