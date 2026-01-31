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RFDI: First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
RFDI exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.02 and at a high of 92.17.
Follow First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFDI News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFDI stock price today?
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock is priced at 92.08 today. It trades within 92.02 - 92.17, yesterday's close was 91.25, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of RFDI shows these updates.
Does First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF is currently valued at 92.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.37% and USD. View the chart live to track RFDI movements.
How to buy RFDI stock?
You can buy First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF shares at the current price of 92.08. Orders are usually placed near 92.08 or 92.38, while 5 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow RFDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFDI stock?
Investing in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.64 - 92.17 and current price 92.08. Many compare 1.14% and 6.39% before placing orders at 92.08 or 92.38. Explore the RFDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the past year was 92.17. Within 74.64 - 92.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) over the year was 74.64. Comparing it with the current 92.08 and 74.64 - 92.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFDI stock split?
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.25, and 23.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.25
- Open
- 92.02
- Bid
- 92.08
- Ask
- 92.38
- Low
- 92.02
- High
- 92.17
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.39%
- Year Change
- 23.37%