REBN: Reborn Coffee Inc
2.74 USD 0.24 (9.60%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REBN exchange rate has changed by 9.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.77.
Follow Reborn Coffee Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
REBN News
- Reborn Coffee to pilot digital asset ATM in Southern California store
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payment options at select locations
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payments at select California stores
- Why Is Reborn Coffee Stock Surging Monday? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
- Reborn Coffee explores digital asset integration in treasury operations
- Reborn Coffee signs $1 million licensing deal for South Korea expansion
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.3 million licensing deal for China expansion
- Reborn Coffee expands into Georgia and Armenia with licensing deal
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.7 million licensing deal with Arjomand Group
- Reborn Coffee Delivering Strong Store Second Quarter Sales Momentum to Date and Advances Global Growth Initiatives
- reborn coffee receives nasdaq delisting notice over equity shortfall
- Reborn Coffee partners with Tori AI for smart cafe solutions
- What's Going On With Reborn Coffee Stock Today? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
Daily Range
2.55 2.77
Year Range
1.03 8.30
- Previous Close
- 2.50
- Open
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.74
- Ask
- 3.04
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.77
- Volume
- 312
- Daily Change
- 9.60%
- Month Change
- 3.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.95%
- Year Change
- -7.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev