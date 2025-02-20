KurseKategorien
Währungen / REBN
Zurück zum Aktien

REBN: Reborn Coffee Inc

2.56 USD 0.03 (1.19%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von REBN hat sich für heute um 1.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.59 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Reborn Coffee Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REBN News

Tagesspanne
2.56 2.59
Jahresspanne
1.03 8.30
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.53
Eröffnung
2.59
Bid
2.56
Ask
2.86
Tief
2.56
Hoch
2.59
Volumen
8
Tagesänderung
1.19%
Monatsänderung
-3.40%
6-Monatsänderung
-30.81%
Jahresänderung
-13.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K