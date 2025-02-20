Währungen / REBN
REBN: Reborn Coffee Inc
2.56 USD 0.03 (1.19%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von REBN hat sich für heute um 1.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Reborn Coffee Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
REBN News
- Reborn Coffee to pilot digital asset ATM in Southern California store
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payment options at select locations
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payments at select California stores
- Why Is Reborn Coffee Stock Surging Monday? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
- Reborn Coffee explores digital asset integration in treasury operations
- Reborn Coffee signs $1 million licensing deal for South Korea expansion
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.3 million licensing deal for China expansion
- Reborn Coffee expands into Georgia and Armenia with licensing deal
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.7 million licensing deal with Arjomand Group
- Reborn Coffee Delivering Strong Store Second Quarter Sales Momentum to Date and Advances Global Growth Initiatives
- reborn coffee receives nasdaq delisting notice over equity shortfall
- Reborn Coffee partners with Tori AI for smart cafe solutions
- What's Going On With Reborn Coffee Stock Today? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
Tagesspanne
2.56 2.59
Jahresspanne
1.03 8.30
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.53
- Eröffnung
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.56
- Ask
- 2.86
- Tief
- 2.56
- Hoch
- 2.59
- Volumen
- 8
- Tagesänderung
- 1.19%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -30.81%
- Jahresänderung
- -13.22%
