通貨 / REBN
REBN: Reborn Coffee Inc
2.53 USD 0.14 (5.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REBNの今日の為替レートは、-5.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.50の安値と2.66の高値で取引されました。
Reborn Coffee Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
REBN News
- Reborn Coffee to pilot digital asset ATM in Southern California store
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payment options at select locations
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payments at select California stores
- Why Is Reborn Coffee Stock Surging Monday? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
- Reborn Coffee explores digital asset integration in treasury operations
- Reborn Coffee signs $1 million licensing deal for South Korea expansion
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.3 million licensing deal for China expansion
- Reborn Coffee expands into Georgia and Armenia with licensing deal
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.7 million licensing deal with Arjomand Group
- Reborn Coffee Delivering Strong Store Second Quarter Sales Momentum to Date and Advances Global Growth Initiatives
- reborn coffee receives nasdaq delisting notice over equity shortfall
- Reborn Coffee partners with Tori AI for smart cafe solutions
- What's Going On With Reborn Coffee Stock Today? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
1日のレンジ
2.50 2.66
1年のレンジ
1.03 8.30
- 以前の終値
- 2.67
- 始値
- 2.64
- 買値
- 2.53
- 買値
- 2.83
- 安値
- 2.50
- 高値
- 2.66
- 出来高
- 95
- 1日の変化
- -5.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -31.62%
- 1年の変化
- -14.24%
