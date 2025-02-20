货币 / REBN
REBN: Reborn Coffee Inc
2.67 USD 0.07 (2.55%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日REBN汇率已更改-2.55%。当日，交易品种以低点2.60和高点2.77进行交易。
关注Reborn Coffee Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
REBN新闻
- Reborn Coffee to pilot digital asset ATM in Southern California store
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payment options at select locations
- Reborn Coffee to pilot crypto payments at select California stores
- Why Is Reborn Coffee Stock Surging Monday? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
- Reborn Coffee explores digital asset integration in treasury operations
- Reborn Coffee signs $1 million licensing deal for South Korea expansion
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.3 million licensing deal for China expansion
- Reborn Coffee expands into Georgia and Armenia with licensing deal
- Reborn Coffee signs $1.7 million licensing deal with Arjomand Group
- Reborn Coffee Delivering Strong Store Second Quarter Sales Momentum to Date and Advances Global Growth Initiatives
- reborn coffee receives nasdaq delisting notice over equity shortfall
- Reborn Coffee partners with Tori AI for smart cafe solutions
- What's Going On With Reborn Coffee Stock Today? - Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)
日范围
2.60 2.77
年范围
1.03 8.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.74
- 开盘价
- 2.77
- 卖价
- 2.67
- 买价
- 2.97
- 最低价
- 2.60
- 最高价
- 2.77
- 交易量
- 158
- 日变化
- -2.55%
- 月变化
- 0.75%
- 6个月变化
- -27.84%
- 年变化
- -9.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值