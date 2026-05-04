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QYLG: Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
QYLG exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.56 and at a high of 29.72.
Follow Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QYLG News
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- Blind Spots In The NDX Boom: When Market Concentration Meets Attention Deficit (SOX)
- Market Brief: SPCX -6% On Index Day - Wall St Shouts Buy, Your Pension Fund Is Forced In
- Market Brief: SPCX -6% On Index Day - Wall St Shouts Buy, Your Pension Fund Is Forced In
- Summer Rally Signals: Why NDX Outperformance Points To Options Opportunities (NDX)
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- What History Tells Us About SpaceX Joining The Nasdaq-100 (NDX)
- NDX Delivers Another Dean's List Quarter: Tech Dominance, Options Growth Drive 24% Q2 Gain
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Downside Risks Rise As Tech Volatility Spikes
- How Big Tech Became The Market's New Safe Haven (NDX)
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Levels: Memorandum Finalized, Agreement Still Pending
- First-Quarter Earnings Driving Stocks To Record Highs
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Nasdaq Gets Extended
- Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Faces Pullback Risk As Semiconductor Rally Shows Signs Of Exhaustion
- Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Bulls Still In Control Above 28,280 Key Support Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Mining Stocks Vs. Tech Stocks
- QYLG: Rotation Into QQQ During The Bull Market (NASDAQ:QYLG)
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Outlook - Markets Stumble From Renewed Iran Tensions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QYLG stock price today?
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock is priced at 29.70 today. It trades within 29.56 - 29.72, yesterday's close was 29.50, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of QYLG shows these updates.
Does Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF is currently valued at 29.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track QYLG movements.
How to buy QYLG stock?
You can buy Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF shares at the current price of 29.70. Orders are usually placed near 29.70 or 30.00, while 88 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow QYLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QYLG stock?
Investing in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.01 - 30.72 and current price 29.70. Many compare 3.48% and 11.44% before placing orders at 29.70 or 30.00. Explore the QYLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the past year was 30.72. Within 25.01 - 30.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) over the year was 25.01. Comparing it with the current 29.70 and 25.01 - 30.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QYLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QYLG stock split?
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.50, and 6.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.50
- Open
- 29.67
- Bid
- 29.70
- Ask
- 30.00
- Low
- 29.56
- High
- 29.72
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.44%
- Year Change
- 6.41%